  

Google Gemini AI recreated working Windows 11 code from scratch

03.03.26

Windows 11 laptops

 

On February 20, Google officially introduced Gemini 3.1 Pro. According to the company, the new version outperformed Gemini 3 Pro, Claude Opus 4.6, Claude Sonnet 4.6, and GPT-5.2 in a number of internal tests.

 

One of the demonstration cases was a WebOS copy of Windows 11, completely generated by the model in the browser. The interface includes program icons, the Start menu, and the basic logic of window operation. This is not a full-fledged operating system, but an interactive simulation with a simplified structure.

 

Blogger Chetaslua showed how the model assembles such an environment within the framework of an agent system. He previously tested a similar project on Gemini 3.0 Pro, but the new version generates a more complex interface and adds elements of interaction between components.

 

Test results and limitations

 

According to Google, Gemini 3.1 Pro took first place in 12 benchmarks that tested logical thinking, multimodality, and working with a long context.

 

At the same time, in SWE-Bench Pro and SWE-Bench Verified, tests focused on real engineering tasks, the indicators were lower. These scenarios involve working with large code bases and fixing bugs in existing projects, which requires deeper integration and resilience to complex code structures.

 

The main update of the model concerns complex reasoning and performing engineering tasks. Google positions Gemini 3.1 Pro as a tool for complex technical and creative projects.

 

Interactive projects: from SimCity to 3D simulators

 

In demos, the model also creates interactive city-building simulator-level designs: it generates an infrastructure map, simulates traffic, and visualizes the urban environment.

 

Other examples include a 3D flight simulator of a flock of birds with gesture control and a generative soundtrack, as well as an interactive model of the Solar System with illuminated planets and the ability to move between them.

 

Access to the model

 

Gemini 3.1 Pro is available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the Gemini and NotebookLM apps. Free users are given two requests for the new model.

 

Developers can access it through AI Studio, Vertex AI, and the Google API.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
587
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

02.03.26
Acer Nitro Lite 16 (NL16-71G) laptop review: versatile and attractive
views
4
comments 0
Acer Nitro Lite 16 (NL16-71G)

The 2025 Acer Nitro Lite 16 features an interesting case design, gaming accents, and proven components. Let’s take a closer look at its features.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
03.03.26 | 11.01
Google Gemini AI recreated working Windows 11 code from scratch   
Windows 11 laptops

One of the Google Gemini II demo cases was a WebOS copy of Windows 11, completely generated by a model in the browser. The interface includes application icons, a Start menu, and basic window logic.

03.03.26 | 07.08
Smartphone market in 2025: Honor in the top five for the first time  
Honor Win и Win RT

By the end of 2025, smartphone shipments in Europe will decline by 1% to 134.2 million units, according to analytics firm Omdia.