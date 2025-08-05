Epson Pro Cinema LS9000 – 4K projector with HDR+, 120 fps and a price of $4,000

Epson has expanded its line of home projectors with the Pro Cinema LS9000 model. The new product is aimed at users who need high-quality 4K movie viewing and gaming experience on a large screen. At a price of $4,000, the device is positioned as an affordable alternative to top flagships, while maintaining serious specifications.

The Epson Pro Cinema LS9000 projector supports 4K resolution and high dynamic range formats, including HDR10+. The brightness is 2200 lumens, and the service life of the laser light source is declared up to 20,000 hours – enough for regular use for about 10 years.

For gamers, there is support for a frequency of up to 120 frames per second and low output lag. The connection is via HDMI 2.1, which opens up access to modern consoles and PCs.

The projector is equipped with a lens adjustment system – vertical and horizontal shift, automatic zoom. Professional IP control systems such as Control4, Crestron and PJLink are also supported.

Epson offers a three-year warranty, including a two-day device replacement, as well as lifetime technical support.