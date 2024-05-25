Engineers creat noise-absorbing sheets, which also improve the sound insulation of the room

Scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology developed a new soundproofing film based on silk sheets. This innovative film not only dampens sound, but also reflects it back to the source. The technology has the potential to significantly improve sound insulation in thin-walled apartments. Studies have shown that this film can reduce noise levels up to 37 decibels and emit up to 70 decibels of sound using a square of silk as small as 8×8 cm.

The film works thanks to the use of piezoelectric fibers in silk, which deform under the influence of an electric current, creating sound waves. This allows noise to be effectively dampened and reflected back, providing a significant reduction in noise traveling through walls. The study, published in the journal Advanced Materials, emphasizes that this technology can significantly improve comfort in living spaces by offering an effective sound insulation solution.