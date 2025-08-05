Dropbox Passwords service is shutting down in the fall of 202505.08.25
Dropbox has announced that it is phasing out Dropbox Passwords. Support for the password manager will be completely discontinued in the fall of 2025.
- August 28, 2025 — the service will go into view-only mode: users will be able to see saved logins, passwords, and payment details, but adding new entries and using autofill will no longer be possible.
- September 11, 2025 — the mobile application will stop working, but access to data will remain via a browser extension.
- October 28, 2025 — the service will be permanently disabled and all user data will be permanently deleted.
Reasons and recommendations
Dropbox explains that the closure of Passwords is related to the focus on its core products – cloud storage and file sharing. Users are encouraged to export their data in advance and switch to alternative solutions – Bitwarden, LastPass, 1Password or built-in password managers from Apple, Google or Microsoft.
If you used Dropbox Passwords, it is recommended to export your data as soon as possible. Detailed instructions are provided on the Dropbox support website.
