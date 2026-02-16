 

Diablo II gets a new character class for the first time in 25 years

16.02.26

Diablo II new gameplay

 

Blizzard has announced the preparation of a major paid update Reign of the Warlock for Diablo II: Resurrected. The addition will be one of the most notable in recent years and will add the first new game class in 25 years – the Warlock.

 

The developers reported that the character will receive three branches of skills. The Demon direction will allow you to subdue demons or use their power, Eldritch will focus on magically enhancing weapons and creating copies of them, and will also allow you to use two-handed weapons. The Chaos branch will focus on destructive spells and control over dark energy.

 

New Zones, Items, and Expansion Mechanics

 

Along with the new class, the Reign of the Warlock update will bring a number of additional innovations. New Terror Zones will appear in the game with stronger opponents and increased rewards. The developers are also preparing new boss battles and additional items.

 

Among them are the Warlock’s Gremories book, unique set items, and new runes. All of these elements should expand the possibilities for character development and change the approach to building builds.

 

The Warlock will also appear in Diablo IV

 

The company also revealed the first details about the appearance of Warlock in Diablo IV. In the new part of the series, the character will be presented as the dark antipode of the Paladin and a specialist in forbidden magical practices. A full presentation of the class is planned for a separate broadcast, which will take place on March 5.

 

In addition, the developers talked about the upcoming Lord of Hatred update. It will add a new region, Skovos, which will become a key center of endgame content. The game will also introduce two new modes: War Plans, which allows you to create your own chains of activities from different modes, and Echoing Hatred – a rare event with endless waves of opponents and bosses.

 

Changes to the development and equipment system

 

The update will bring a redesigned skill tree with expanded customization options. According to the developers, players will have access to more than forty redesigned items and about eighty new character development options. Additionally, Talisman and Charms will appear, designed for deeper customization of characteristics.

 

The game will also update the Horadric Cube, adding a tool for transmuting and improving items, as well as a new mining filter, which should simplify the management of equipment and resources during the passage.

 

Warlock will also appear in the mobile version

 

The new class is also planned to be added to Diablo Immortal. In the mobile game, it will become available in June 2026 as a free update for all users. The Warlock will use dark magic and Vizjerei practices, will be armed with a demonic skull and ritual blade, and will also open portals to hell to control demons.


