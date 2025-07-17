Commodore releases first computer in 30 years17.07.25
In 2025, the reincarnation of the iconic home computer of the 1980s and 1990s – the Commodore 64 Ultimate – will be released on the market. This is the first hardware product under the Commodore brand in the last three decades. The novelty will be available in three design options and is built on the original architecture using the AMD Artix 7 FPGA chip, which allows you to reproduce the behavior of the classic Commodore 64 without software emulation.
The basis of the device was an updated version of the original motherboard, which was first released in August 1982. Thanks to the HDMI port, the device can be easily connected to modern monitors without the need for converters or emulators.
Three versions — different designs, one platform
The most affordable model – Commodore 64 Ultimate (Classic) – costs $299 and is as close as possible to the original C64 in appearance: the case is made in gray and black. The Starlight Edition version will cost $50 more and offers a translucent case with RGB backlighting that can be synchronized with the audio signal.
The top model – Founders Edition – stands out with an amber-transparent case, golden backlighting and a number of collectible elements: a certificate with a gold print, a pendant with a pure gold coating, a unique sticker with a serial number (starting with 00000001) and a branded T-shirt with the inscription “Cobo”.
Compatibility and capabilities
According to the developers, the device is compatible with more than 10,000 original games, cartridges and accessories, and successful launch is guaranteed in 99% of cases. Support for USB drives, old cartridges and even analog TVs is provided. There is a Wi-Fi module for wireless connection.
The project is financed through its own crowdfunding platform. The company emphasizes that the invested funds can be returned at any time before the device is sent to the customer.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
NVIDIA introduced the Blackwell architecture, which became the basis for the GeForce RTX 50-series video cards. It made it possible to make a number of algorithms and technologies even more efficient. For example, DLSS and Frame Generation reached a new level, generating frames even better. Let’s talk about the updates in more detail
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Commodore releases first computer in 30 years computer history
In 2025, the reincarnation of the iconic home computer of the 1980s and 1990s – the Commodore 64 Ultimate – will be released on the market.
Windows 11’s power saving mode will become more adaptive accumulator laptop
With the release of Windows 11 Canary build 27898, the power saving feature became available for preview on laptops and tablets for the first time.
Commodore releases first computer in 30 years
Windows 11’s power saving mode will become more adaptive
EU postpones tax implementation for Apple, Google and Meta
Google is merging Android and ChromeOS operating systems
Razer BlackWidow V4 Tenkeyless HyperSpeed – wireless keyboard with replaceable switches
Fractal Design released the Epoch series Mid-Tower case
E Ink and Intel release e-ink touchpad for laptops
Bitcoin breaks records again. The price of the cryptocurrency has exceeded $123 thousand.
Elon Musk’s SuperGrok Heavy AI plan costs $300 per month
Asus RTX 5090 ROG Astral Real Gold Edition graphics card contains 5 kg of gold and costs half a million dollars
AI regulatory organization has appeared in Ukraine
Kingston releases NV3 NVMe SSDs in M.2 2230 format