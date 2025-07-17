Commodore releases first computer in 30 years

In 2025, the reincarnation of the iconic home computer of the 1980s and 1990s – the Commodore 64 Ultimate – will be released on the market. This is the first hardware product under the Commodore brand in the last three decades. The novelty will be available in three design options and is built on the original architecture using the AMD Artix 7 FPGA chip, which allows you to reproduce the behavior of the classic Commodore 64 without software emulation.

The basis of the device was an updated version of the original motherboard, which was first released in August 1982. Thanks to the HDMI port, the device can be easily connected to modern monitors without the need for converters or emulators.

Three versions — different designs, one platform

The most affordable model – Commodore 64 Ultimate (Classic) – costs $299 and is as close as possible to the original C64 in appearance: the case is made in gray and black. The Starlight Edition version will cost $50 more and offers a translucent case with RGB backlighting that can be synchronized with the audio signal.

The top model – Founders Edition – stands out with an amber-transparent case, golden backlighting and a number of collectible elements: a certificate with a gold print, a pendant with a pure gold coating, a unique sticker with a serial number (starting with 00000001) and a branded T-shirt with the inscription “Cobo”.

Compatibility and capabilities

According to the developers, the device is compatible with more than 10,000 original games, cartridges and accessories, and successful launch is guaranteed in 99% of cases. Support for USB drives, old cartridges and even analog TVs is provided. There is a Wi-Fi module for wireless connection.

The project is financed through its own crowdfunding platform. The company emphasizes that the invested funds can be returned at any time before the device is sent to the customer.