 

Ayaneo Pocket Play is a gaming smartphone-slider

14.12.25

Ayaneo ​​Pocket Play

 

Ayaneo, a company known for its portable gaming devices, has introduced the Pocket Play – a slider smartphone with a full-fledged built-in gamepad. The model is made in a format that refers to the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play from 2011, but the developers adapted the idea to modern requirements and equipped the device with up-to-date technologies.

 

The company published the first demo video of the Pocket Play in November 2025, limiting itself to the statement that the novelty will become a smartphone truly created for gamers. Now more information about the concept of the device has appeared.

 

Features of the Ayaneo Pocket Play

 

Ayaneo ​​Pocket Play

 

The key feature of the Pocket Play is the slider form factor. Under the screen is a full-fledged physical controller with a D-pad, ABXY buttons, Start and Select keys, top triggers, as well as two touch panels that can work as analog sticks or as standard touchpads. Thanks to this, the design combines the functions of a smartphone and a portable game console, designed for both mobile projects and emulation of classic systems.

 

As before, Ayaneo does not disclose technical specifications, publishing only visual materials. Judging by the concept, the device runs on Android, is equipped with a high-resolution display and a productive chipset capable of running modern mobile games and ensuring stable operation of emulators.

 

The launch of Pocket Play sales is expected first in China, after which the model should enter the global market. The company has not yet announced the cost of the device.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
202
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

10.12.25
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
views
10
comments 0
Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel

We’ll tell you about the Logitech G29 gaming wheel for PC and PlayStation, as well as the 6-speed Driving Force Shifter add-on.


NewsNews
14.12.25 | 16.28
Ayaneo Pocket Play is a gaming smartphone-slider  
Ayaneo ​​Pocket Play

The key feature of the Pocket Play is its slider form factor. Below the screen is a full-fledged physical controller with a D-pad, ABXY buttons, Start and Select keys.

14.12.25 | 11.23
Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic announced – KOTOR sequel?  
Star Wars Fate of the Old Republic

21 years after the original game was released, its game director is returning to the Knights of the Old Republic universe. Single-player RPG Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic announced