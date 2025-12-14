Ayaneo Pocket Play is a gaming smartphone-slider

Ayaneo, a company known for its portable gaming devices, has introduced the Pocket Play – a slider smartphone with a full-fledged built-in gamepad. The model is made in a format that refers to the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play from 2011, but the developers adapted the idea to modern requirements and equipped the device with up-to-date technologies.

The company published the first demo video of the Pocket Play in November 2025, limiting itself to the statement that the novelty will become a smartphone truly created for gamers. Now more information about the concept of the device has appeared.

Features of the Ayaneo Pocket Play

The key feature of the Pocket Play is the slider form factor. Under the screen is a full-fledged physical controller with a D-pad, ABXY buttons, Start and Select keys, top triggers, as well as two touch panels that can work as analog sticks or as standard touchpads. Thanks to this, the design combines the functions of a smartphone and a portable game console, designed for both mobile projects and emulation of classic systems.

As before, Ayaneo does not disclose technical specifications, publishing only visual materials. Judging by the concept, the device runs on Android, is equipped with a high-resolution display and a productive chipset capable of running modern mobile games and ensuring stable operation of emulators.

The launch of Pocket Play sales is expected first in China, after which the model should enter the global market. The company has not yet announced the cost of the device.