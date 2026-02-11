Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM Gen 3 – 240Hz gaming monitor with BlackShield film

Asus has introduced the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM Gen 3 gaming monitor, which belongs to the third generation of the 32-inch 4K-QD-OLED line.

The novelty received a modern 32-inch QD-OLED panel with a 4K resolution, a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits in HDR mode, which significantly exceeds the performance of the previous version. The response time is 0.03 ms, making the device focused on use in esports disciplines and dynamic competitive games.

Features of the Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM Gen 3 gaming monitor

One of the key innovations was the BlackShield protective film. It increases the rigidity of the panel and provides additional protection against mechanical damage. The film also eliminates the characteristic purple tint of QD-OLED, which can appear in ambient light, and visually makes blacks deeper. The monitor has received DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification, which is a step forward compared to the previous model, which had HDR 400 True Black certification.

Among the interfaces are DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20, USB-C with power support up to 90 W, as well as adaptive image synchronization technology. The device has an OLED Care Pro system designed to protect the panel from burn-in.

At the moment, the Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM Gen 3 is available only in the Chinese market. The cost of the monitor is about $ 1,225.