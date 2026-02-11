Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM Gen 3 – 240Hz gaming monitor with BlackShield film    

Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM Gen 3 – 240Hz gaming monitor with BlackShield film11.02.26
Asus has introduced the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM Gen 3 gaming monitor, which belongs to the third generation of the 32-inch 4K-QD-OLED line.
The novelty received a modern 32-inch QD-OLED panel with a 4K resolution, a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits in HDR mode, which significantly exceeds the performance of the previous version. The response time is 0.03 ms, making the device focused on use in esports disciplines and dynamic competitive games.
Features of the Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM Gen 3 gaming monitor
One of the key innovations was the BlackShield protective film. It increases the rigidity of the panel and provides additional protection against mechanical damage. The film also eliminates the characteristic purple tint of QD-OLED, which can appear in ambient light, and visually makes blacks deeper. The monitor has received DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification, which is a step forward compared to the previous model, which had HDR 400 True Black certification.
Among the interfaces are DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20, USB-C with power support up to 90 W, as well as adaptive image synchronization technology. The device has an OLED Care Pro system designed to protect the panel from burn-in.
At the moment, the Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM Gen 3 is available only in the Chinese market. The cost of the monitor is about $ 1,225.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Poco M8 Pro 5G immediately catches the eye with its size and the manufacturer’s desire to offer more than you’d typically expect from a device in this price range. It’s not just another mid-range device.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM Gen 3 – 240Hz gaming monitor with BlackShield film Asus games monitor Republic of Gamers
Asus has introduced the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM Gen 3 gaming monitor, which belongs to the third generation of the 32-inch 4K-QD-OLED line.
SanDisk PCIe 5.0 Optimus GX Pro – SSD with maximum speed and capacity of up to 4 TB SanDisk SSD
American company SanDisk has introduced Optimus GX Pro – a new flagship solid-state drive that opens the brand’s updated line of consumer SSDs
SanDisk PCIe 5.0 Optimus GX Pro – SSD with maximum speed and capacity of up to 4 TB
Discord will require users to verify their age
Apple designer showed the interior of the first electric Ferrari
Uklon will work 24 hours a day in 7 cities of Ukraine
Monobank will offer currency transactions with euros and dollars
Who will be the next hosts of The Grand Tour – they announced now
Starlink Direct to Cell will start operating in the European Union – calls via satellite directly from a smartphone
VW Transporter released in Sportline version with GTI-style design
Kyivstar increases prices for UAH 50-90 in 7 tariffs from March 1st
China bans electric cars with hidden door handles
SpaceX bought xAI Elon Musk became the first person in the world with over $850 billion
Skoda to produce its millionth car in 2025