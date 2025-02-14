Asus Cobble – stylish SSD case14.02.25
Asus has introduced a solid-state drive enclosure called Cobble to the Ukrainian market. The device has a case with a design resembling a stone and is compatible with M.2 SSDs, supporting both PCIe and SATA drives with lengths of 42, 60 and 80 mm. The dimensions of ASUS Cobble are 129×44.4×16.6 mm, and the weight is about 94 grams.
Asus Cobble is equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C interface, which provides data transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbit/s. Key features include a Q-Latch cover and a screwless lock that allow you to install the drive without using tools, as well as a built-in thermal pad for effective cooling. The case is protected from dust and moisture according to the IP55 standard. The device is available in gray and black colors on the Ukrainian market at a price of 1,499 hryvnias.
