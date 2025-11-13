Ajax Systems opens new factory in Vietnam

Ukrainian manufacturer of professional security systems Ajax Systems officially announced the opening of its own factory in Vietnam. This step became part of the company’s strategic program to diversify production facilities and strengthen its presence in Asian markets, creating a basis for further growth and expansion of the geography of the business.

The new factory will join the global network of Ajax Systems production sites and will allow the company to take advantage of the region’s advantages – affordable logistics, competitive labor costs and proximity to new sales markets. According to company representatives, the launch of the enterprise will ensure an increase in annual device output, accelerate deliveries to customers in Asia and allow for the development of partnerships with local suppliers.

Why does Ajax Systems need a new factory?

For Ajax Systems, entering the Asian market means not only geographical expansion, but also strengthening the stability of the business. The new production facility reduces the company’s dependence on individual locations, makes supply chains more stable and reduces logistical risks. Vietnam will become a key hub for further development in the markets of Southeast Asia, where demand for intelligent security systems is growing. The enterprise will also strengthen the brand’s production capacity, accelerate market response and allow for more efficient updating of the product line.

In the coming months, Ajax Systems plans to bring the plant to full capacity, deploy a logistics hub to serve the countries of the region and open research and development centers next to the enterprise, which will help accelerate the development of new solutions.

The opening of the plant in Vietnam emphasizes that Ukrainian technology companies are confidently integrating into global production chains and consolidating their positions in the world market as reliable and competitive players.