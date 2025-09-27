Ajax Systems open design and robotics laboratory at Kyiv Polytechnic Institute

Ajax Systems has opened a Mechanical Design & Robotics Lab in collaboration with the National Technical University of Ukraine “Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute” (KPI). This is the fifth lab in the Ajax Next educational initiative, aimed at developing engineering education in Ukraine.

The lab is located in the Instrumentation Engineering Faculty of KPI and accommodates twenty workstations. It includes a design area with computer equipment for classroom work and a workshop for developing prototypes.

Students will have access to modern equipment—from lathes and milling machines to robotic systems and measuring instruments. This will allow them to study design and robotics, and gain practical skills that are in demand in the marketplace. Student projects created during past internships, such as a robotic manipulator that can move objects along a predetermined path, will also be used for training.

The laboratory will be staffed by a dedicated team of faculty, engineers, and administrators. Ajax Systems specialists will remain in constant contact with them to provide training on equipment and support the development of student projects. The space is open to all university students interested in developing their own engineering projects or conducting research. It will host master classes in robotics, automation, metrology, and optics, as well as practical training and internships provided by Ajax Systems. The first program, in Mechanical Engineering, will begin in November 2025.

Since the launch of the Ajax Next initiative, the company has completed ten internships and created five state-of-the-art laboratories, where over 1,800 students have gained experience. Some of these students—44 graduates—have joined the Ajax Systems team.