Acer Laptops at Computex 2025: AI in Gaming and Work Laptops23.05.25
At Computex 2025, Acer unveiled a wide range of new products across a range of categories, from laptops and desktops to monitors, tablets and accessories. The focus is on Copilot+-enabled devices, new gaming models and professional workstations.
Aspire AI Series Models
Acer’s new products are available in 14- and 16-inch sizes and are built on three different platforms – Intel, AMD and Snapdragon.
The Aspire 14 AI (A14-53M) and Aspire 16 AI (A16-52M) models are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors, including the Core Ultra 7 258V processor. They feature integrated Intel Arc graphics and OLED displays with WUXGA+ resolution, up to 500 nits of brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 coverage. The displays are VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certified. Prices start at €999.
The other pair, the Aspire 14 AI (A14-61M) and Aspire 16 AI (A16-61M), are powered by the new AMD Ryzen AI 300 series chips, including the Ryzen AI 7 350. They deliver high-performance, low-power local AI tasks. The displays are also OLED with HDR TrueBlack 500 certification, the price starts at €999.
Finally, the Aspire 14 AI (A14-11M) and Aspire 16 AI (A16-11M) models are built on the Snapdragon X platform. They are focused on mobility, online work, streaming and multimedia. The configuration includes WUXGA touch displays, USB4 ports, Wi-Fi 7 support, biometric security systems and a QHD IR camera. The base price starts at €899.
Acer Swift X для контента
Two new Swift X series laptops aimed at professionals and content creators. Swift X 14 AI and Swift X 14 combine a compact form factor, powerful hardware and advanced AI capabilities.
Both models have 14.5-inch OLED displays with 3K resolution (2880×1800), 100% DCI-P3 coverage and VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack certification. Corning Gorilla Glass and support MPP 2.5 stylus with tilt recognition.
The Swift X 14 AI (SFX14-61G) is powered by AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processors with Zen 5 architecture, while the Swift X 14 (SFX14-73G) is powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 28 processors. Both configurations feature NVIDIA Ge2 LPDDR5X graphics, up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSDs, and a starting price of €1,799 for both models.
Predator and Helios Gaming Laptops with the AI
Predator Triton 14 AI (PT14-52T) has a 14.5-inch WQXGA+ (2880×1800 pixels) OLED touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070, up to 32 GB of RAM. A stylus is included.
Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 AI (PHN14-71) also has a 14.5-inch WQXGA+ (2.8K) OLED display, runs on Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processors, supports up to 32 GB of RAM, and supports NVIDIA RTX 5070. The model costs from €16.
The Predator Orion 3000 (PO3-665) is a new desktop PC in a 28-liter case with tempered glass, metal mesh front and RGB fans up to Intel Cor2 D, solid-state storage up to 2 TB, an additional 2 TB hard drive and NVID graphics. €1099.
Acer Laptops at Computex 2025: AI in Gaming and Work Laptops
New Acer laptops are available in 14- and 16-inch diagonals and are built on three different platforms – Intel, AMD, and Snapdragon.
