60% of Ukrainians use AI, according to Viber research

Rakuten Viber conducted a survey among Ukrainians about their use of artificial intelligence, their preferred tools, and the barriers facing those who haven’t yet adopted AI technologies. Six thousand respondents participated in the study, and only a quarter admitted to using it regularly.

To the question “Do you use any AI tools, such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Midjourney, or others?”, the responses were distributed as follows:

Yes, but not often — 33%;

Yes, regularly — 25%;

Never used — 21%;

Don’t know what it is — 12%;

Tried, but don’t use — 9%.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT was the most popular among Ukrainians (85%), followed by Google Gemini (64%). Other solutions trailed significantly: Microsoft Copilot — 20%, Midjourney — 11%, Claude — 8%, DALL-E — 7%, and Perplexity AI — 5%. Moreover, 3% of respondents said they don’t use any AI service at all.

AI Rejection

Viber also found out what hinders the use of artificial intelligence. Among those who tried but abandoned AI:

concerns about data privacy and security — 31%;

low usefulness of results — 30%;

mistrust of information — 29%;

lack of understanding of how it works — 16%;

difficulty in use — 11%;

lack of answers to questions — 11%.

Ukrainians who have never used AI explain it this way:

“I’m fine as is” — 43%;

I didn’t have the opportunity — 25%;

I don’t know what to use it for — 23%;

I don’t understand how it works — 17%;

I don’t want to pay — 16%;

I don’t know what services are available — 14%;

I don’t know how to register — 5%.

Why do we need artificial intelligence?

As for purposes of use, information search is the leading one (81%). Work (37%) and study (35%) are second and third. Other popular uses include ideas and inspiration (31%), medical advice (27%), entertainment (24%), recognizing objects in photos (22%), and writing emails or long messages (18%).

Viber also asked about AI features within the messenger itself, such as “Chat Summary.” Users say they most often use them to: