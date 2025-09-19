60% of Ukrainians use AI, according to Viber research19.09.25
Rakuten Viber conducted a survey among Ukrainians about their use of artificial intelligence, their preferred tools, and the barriers facing those who haven’t yet adopted AI technologies. Six thousand respondents participated in the study, and only a quarter admitted to using it regularly.
To the question “Do you use any AI tools, such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Midjourney, or others?”, the responses were distributed as follows:
- Yes, but not often — 33%;
- Yes, regularly — 25%;
- Never used — 21%;
- Don’t know what it is — 12%;
- Tried, but don’t use — 9%.
OpenAI’s ChatGPT was the most popular among Ukrainians (85%), followed by Google Gemini (64%). Other solutions trailed significantly: Microsoft Copilot — 20%, Midjourney — 11%, Claude — 8%, DALL-E — 7%, and Perplexity AI — 5%. Moreover, 3% of respondents said they don’t use any AI service at all.
AI Rejection
Viber also found out what hinders the use of artificial intelligence. Among those who tried but abandoned AI:
- concerns about data privacy and security — 31%;
- low usefulness of results — 30%;
- mistrust of information — 29%;
- lack of understanding of how it works — 16%;
- difficulty in use — 11%;
- lack of answers to questions — 11%.
Ukrainians who have never used AI explain it this way:
- “I’m fine as is” — 43%;
- I didn’t have the opportunity — 25%;
- I don’t know what to use it for — 23%;
- I don’t understand how it works — 17%;
- I don’t want to pay — 16%;
- I don’t know what services are available — 14%;
- I don’t know how to register — 5%.
Why do we need artificial intelligence?
As for purposes of use, information search is the leading one (81%). Work (37%) and study (35%) are second and third. Other popular uses include ideas and inspiration (31%), medical advice (27%), entertainment (24%), recognizing objects in photos (22%), and writing emails or long messages (18%).
Viber also asked about AI features within the messenger itself, such as “Chat Summary.” Users say they most often use them to:
- See what topics were discussed — 56%;
- Make sure they didn’t miss anything important — 52%;
- Find out what decisions were made — 30%;
- Record next steps — 18%.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
Let’s talk about our using experience the Logitech MX Vertical vertical mouse. How long does it take to get used to non-standar ergonomic mice?
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
60% of Ukrainians use AI, according to Viber research artificial intelligence events in Ukraine Viber
The most popular AI among Ukrainians was ChatGPT from OpenAI (85%), followed by Google Gemini (64%).
Logitech G515 RAPID TKL gets magnetic analog switches and a price tag of $169 keyboard Logitech
The Logitech G515 RAPID TKL keyboard is available in black and white. The price on the company’s official website is $169.
60% of Ukrainians use AI, according to Viber research
Music transfer from Spotify to Apple Music available worldwide
ChatGPT will receive parental controls
Jaguar Land Rover urgently halts production due to cyberattacks
Spotify will let to choose songs for free, without subscription
Windows 10 again catches up Windows 11 in number of installs
Samsung smartphones started receiving One UI 8
Google Chrome started to fight with bypassing Incognito mode
Alphabet’s capitalization reached $3 trillion