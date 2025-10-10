Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported Ukrainian Cyber ​​Forces creation

The Verkhovna Rada has taken a step towards the creation of the Cyber ​​Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, adopting Bill No. 12349 as a basis. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, a new military command body is being created within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will be responsible for the cyber defense of the state. The Cyber ​​Forces will operate under the direct leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and under the general leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief – the President of Ukraine.

The Minister specified that the main tasks of the unit include the protection of electronic communications systems and management of technological processes in the army, the preparation and conduct of military cyber operations, as well as cooperation with NATO and other international partners to counter common threats in cyberspace.

In addition, the Cyber ​​Forces will be able to involve civilian specialists in their work who will not acquire the status of military personnel, but will be able to perform tasks on a contract basis.

The draft law “On Cyber ​​Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine” was registered in the parliament on December 19, 2024. In the first reading, the document was supported by 255 people’s deputies.