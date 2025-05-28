Ukraine developed anti-aircraft turret with AI28.05.25
Ukraine has developed a new air defense system, Sky Sentinel, capable of automatically detecting and hitting air targets – from drones to cruise missiles. The complex has already been tested in combat conditions.
Sky Sentinel is an automatic anti-aircraft system controlled by artificial intelligence. The turret rotates in a circle and is capable of hitting targets moving at speeds of up to 800 km/h. It is designed to combat Shahed-type kamikaze drones, reconnaissance drones, loitering bombs and cruise missiles within its range.
Details about Sky Sentinel
The system is equipped with an M2 Browning large-caliber machine gun and operates completely autonomously. The AI system receives data from the radar, recognizes the target, calculates the trajectory and opens fire without operator intervention. Thanks to its precise ballistics, Sky Sentinel can hit even small targets, including objects one-fifth the size of the Shahed-136.
The creation of the installation required solving a number of technical problems. The developers paid special attention to eliminating mechanical backlashes that would affect accuracy. As a result, it was possible to achieve high consistency between mechanics and software and ensure stable operation even under firing conditions.
How the Sky Sentinel anti-aircraft turret works
Sky Sentinel uses foreign optical systems and rangefinders, but the software part is completely developed by Ukrainian specialists. The turret uses standard unguided ammunition, which makes it much cheaper than missile interceptors – the cost of one complex is about 150 thousand dollars. According to the developers, 10 to 30 such installations may be enough to protect one city.
The system is working on the front line, and the development team is preparing to expand production. It is expected that the next versions of Sky Sentinel will receive new functions and expanded capabilities.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Logitech has released new gaming headphones G522 Lightspeed. The model has a full-size speaker enclosure, a detachable microphone, a backlight, and some voice recording tools.
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Ukraine developed anti-aircraft turret with AI artificial intelligence development events in Ukraine war
Sky Sentinel is an automatic anti-aircraft system controlled by artificial intelligence developed by Ukrainian engineers
Bayraktar Kizilelma – attack drone already tested in Turkey drone war
Bayraktar KIZILELMA prototype, designated PT-4, is equipped with a Ukrainian AI-322F turbojet engine with an afterburner
Ukraine developed anti-aircraft turret with AI
Bayraktar Kizilelma – attack drone already tested in Turkey
Lenovo releases Legion M5000 mountain bike
Trump threatens 25% tariffs on Android smartphones made outside US
Asus ROG Strix GS-BE18000 – router with AiMesh support and a channel of up to 18,000 Mbps
Chrome browser will automatically change weak passwords
Acer at Computex 2025: tablets, routers and modems
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6
Acer AMD and Intel-based graphics cards at Computex 2025
Marshall will start producing soundbars for TVs
Google Wear OS 6 introduced: new design and higher battery life
Toyota RAV4 2025 is available only as hybrid