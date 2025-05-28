Ukraine developed anti-aircraft turret with AI

Ukraine has developed a new air defense system, Sky Sentinel, capable of automatically detecting and hitting air targets – from drones to cruise missiles. The complex has already been tested in combat conditions.

Sky Sentinel is an automatic anti-aircraft system controlled by artificial intelligence. The turret rotates in a circle and is capable of hitting targets moving at speeds of up to 800 km/h. It is designed to combat Shahed-type kamikaze drones, reconnaissance drones, loitering bombs and cruise missiles within its range.

Details about Sky Sentinel

The system is equipped with an M2 Browning large-caliber machine gun and operates completely autonomously. The AI ​​system receives data from the radar, recognizes the target, calculates the trajectory and opens fire without operator intervention. Thanks to its precise ballistics, Sky Sentinel can hit even small targets, including objects one-fifth the size of the Shahed-136.

The creation of the installation required solving a number of technical problems. The developers paid special attention to eliminating mechanical backlashes that would affect accuracy. As a result, it was possible to achieve high consistency between mechanics and software and ensure stable operation even under firing conditions.

How the Sky Sentinel anti-aircraft turret works

Sky Sentinel uses foreign optical systems and rangefinders, but the software part is completely developed by Ukrainian specialists. The turret uses standard unguided ammunition, which makes it much cheaper than missile interceptors – the cost of one complex is about 150 thousand dollars. According to the developers, 10 to 30 such installations may be enough to protect one city.

The system is working on the front line, and the development team is preparing to expand production. It is expected that the next versions of Sky Sentinel will receive new functions and expanded capabilities.