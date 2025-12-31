TikTok, Instagram and other social networks will have to warn about potential harm to mental health  

TikTok, Instagram and other social networks will have to warn about potential harm to mental health31.12.25
The world continues to tighten regulation of social media. After Australia introduced restrictions on access to YouTube, TikTok and other online platforms for users under 16, the US state of New York took a similar step at the level of regional legislation.
The state government has adopted a law that obliges a number of social networks to warn users about the potential negative impact of their services on mental health. This primarily concerns platforms with an endless stream of personalized content and automatic video playback – such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and similar services.
The initiative is aimed at increasing the level of protection for children and adolescents. New York Governor Katie Hokul, commenting on the adoption of the law, said that about half of young people admit that social networks make them feel worse about their own bodies. According to her, teenagers who spend more time on social media are almost twice as likely to rate their mental health as bad or very bad.
Under the new requirements, warnings about the potential harm of using social media will be displayed to all users and cannot be turned off or skipped. For each confirmed case of non-compliance with these requirements, platforms face fines of up to $ 5,000. Lawmakers hope that such measures will force companies to be more respectful of the consequences of their algorithms and increase public attention to issues of digital safety and mental health.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
TikTok, Instagram and other social networks will have to warn about potential harm to mental health social media USA
This primarily concerns platforms with an endless stream of personalized content and auto-playing videos — such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and similar ones.
Xiaomi launches fully automated factory that works without people and light Xiaomi
Xiaomi announced the launch of a new highly automated factory that operates completely without human intervention and even without lighting
TikTok, Instagram and other social networks will have to warn about potential harm to mental health
Xiaomi Buds 6 get ANC and work up to 35 hours. Price – $99
Lenovo Watch GT Pro has AMOLED display, dual-frequency GPS, and up to 27 days of battery life
Windows 11 will use less RAM for searching in Explorer
NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards will become more expensive from the beginning of 2026
Google will allow you to change your email address
Logitech G304 X Lightspeed is battery-powered instead of batteries and has a 1000 Hz polling rate
Jaguar has released its last car with an internal combustion engine
Samsung announce 5 new Odyssey gaming monitors 2026
Michelin has created a real-time tire monitoring system
Best games of 2025 according to Steam