Samsung introduces the world’s first 2nm smartphone chip – Exynos 2600

Samsung has officially unveiled its flagship mobile processor, the Exynos 2600, fully revealing its specifications. The new product is the world’s first smartphone chip manufactured using the 2nm GAA process at Samsung Foundry.

The Samsung Exynos 2600 features a 10-core CPU based on the Arm v9.3 architecture and debuts Heat Path Block technology to improve heat dissipation and performance stability. The processor configuration includes one C1-Ultra core clocked at 3.8 GHz, three C1 Pro cores clocked at 3.25 GHz, and six energy-efficient C1 Pro cores clocked at 2.75 GHz.

According to the company, overall performance has increased by 39% compared to the Exynos 2500, and energy efficiency has also been improved. Special attention has been paid to the NPU, which demonstrates a 113% increase in performance in AI tasks. The chip supports new security mechanisms, including virtualization protection and hardware post-quantum cryptography.

The graphics part is represented by the Xclipse 960 GPU, which provides up to 50% increase in ray tracing and twice the computing power compared to its predecessor. The updated ISP with the Visual Perception System uses deep learning algorithms for more accurate scene recognition and noise reduction in video with support for cameras up to 320 MP.

Other features include support for LPDDR5X memory, UFS 4.1 storage and 4K displays with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. It is expected that the Exynos 2600 will appear in the Galaxy S26 series of smartphones, but it is not yet clear whether it will be used globally or only in certain markets.