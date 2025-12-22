 

Samsung introduces the world’s first 2nm smartphone chip – Exynos 2600

22.12.25

Samsung Exynos 2600

 

Samsung has officially unveiled its flagship mobile processor, the Exynos 2600, fully revealing its specifications. The new product is the world’s first smartphone chip manufactured using the 2nm GAA process at Samsung Foundry.

 

The Samsung Exynos 2600 features a 10-core CPU based on the Arm v9.3 architecture and debuts Heat Path Block technology to improve heat dissipation and performance stability. The processor configuration includes one C1-Ultra core clocked at 3.8 GHz, three C1 Pro cores clocked at 3.25 GHz, and six energy-efficient C1 Pro cores clocked at 2.75 GHz.

 

According to the company, overall performance has increased by 39% compared to the Exynos 2500, and energy efficiency has also been improved. Special attention has been paid to the NPU, which demonstrates a 113% increase in performance in AI tasks. The chip supports new security mechanisms, including virtualization protection and hardware post-quantum cryptography.

 

The graphics part is represented by the Xclipse 960 GPU, which provides up to 50% increase in ray tracing and twice the computing power compared to its predecessor. The updated ISP with the Visual Perception System uses deep learning algorithms for more accurate scene recognition and noise reduction in video with support for cameras up to 320 MP.

 

Other features include support for LPDDR5X memory, UFS 4.1 storage and 4K displays with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. It is expected that the Exynos 2600 will appear in the Galaxy S26 series of smartphones, but it is not yet clear whether it will be used globally or only in certain markets.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
241
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

16.12.25
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
views
6
comments 0
best devices 2025

The best gaming laptops, mice for work, gaming keyboards, smartphones, and wireless headphones of 2025. Among them, we will highlight the most interesting ones and those that we can recommend buying.


NewsNews
22.12.25 | 10.07
Samsung introduces the world’s first 2nm smartphone chip – Exynos 2600  
Samsung Exynos 2600

Samsung officially unveils flagship Exynos 2600 mobile processor, fully revealing its specifications

22.12.25 | 06.58
ChatGPT subscription in Ukraine is now available for $4
artificial robot human ai

ChatGPT Go may vary depending on the interface. In particular, in the free web version for unauthorized users, this tariff is displayed with a price of $7.