Razer Wolverine V3 for PC – eSports Gamepads for $120 and $20015.08.25
Razer has introduced two new controllers for PC gamers focused on esports: the Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC and the Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition 8K PC. The main feature of both models is the polling rate of 8,000 Hz, which provides almost instant response to pressing, which is especially important in competitive games.
The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC is a wireless version that supports 8,000 Hz in both wired and wireless modes. For comparison, the previous V3 Pro model for Xbox and PC operated at a frequency of up to 1,000 Hz. The controller is equipped with sticks with Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology and replaceable caps that provide the same resistance, durability and protection against drift. Weight – 220 g. According to Razer, this is the lightest wireless esports gamepad of the company.
The ergonomic shape reduces hand fatigue, and additional controls include four rear buttons with a “mouse” click, two top bumpers for a “claw” grip, HyperTrigger triggers, Mecha-Tactile PBT mechanical buttons, an eight-way floating D-Pad, and the ability to slim down. The kit includes a hard case and a two-meter braided cable. Price – $ 200.
The Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition 8K PC is the flagship version with the same feature set, including 8000 Hz HyperPolling, TMR sticks, HyperTriggers, and Synapse support. It is lighter (198 g) and costs less – $ 120, making it a more affordable option for esports players.
