Philips Evnia 27M2N8800 – flagship 4K QD-OLED monitor with 240 Hz

Philips has officially introduced its new flagship monitor Evnia 27M2N8800. The new product is equipped with a 26.5-inch third-generation QD-OLED panel from Samsung, providing 4K resolution and a refresh rate of 240 Hz.

The monitor is distinguished by an ultra-fast response time of 0.03 ms (GTG) and support for HDR True Black 400. The maximum brightness reaches 1000 nits at 3% of the screen area, and the VESA ClearMR 13000 certification confirms minimal blurring of moving objects. Thanks to Adaptive Sync support, the monitor eliminates image tearing in dynamic scenes.

The Evnia 27M2N8800 covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color space, 97.6% of Adobe RGB and 100% of sRGB. At the same time, the color accuracy is calibrated to Delta E<1, and the 10-bit panel makes it suitable not only for games, but also for professional work with graphics.

Additional features include AI-system protection against static burn-in, Ambiglow backlighting, Smart Sniper with aiming magnification, Stark Shadow Boost for improving dark scenes and Zero Latency Sync technology to minimize delays.

Philips Evnia 27M2N8800 supports HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, USB 3.2, the picture-in-picture function, and is also equipped with an ergonomic stand, two 5W speakers, a control joystick and special eye protection modes. The monitor is already available in China at a price of 6499 yuan (about $892).

Philips has introduced the new Evnia 34M2C5501A gaming monitor with a 34-inch curved screen and UltraWide Quad HD (3440x1440p) resolution. The device has a refresh rate of 180 Hz, a response time of 1 ms and support for AMD FreeSync, which ensures smooth gameplay. The monitor supports HDR with a maximum brightness of 400 nits and covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 9 games.

The Philips Evnia 34M2C5501A monitor is equipped with built-in 5-watt stereo speakers and offers a wide selection of ports, including HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, USB 3.2 Gen 1 and a headphone jack. It also has Ambiglow RGB lighting that synchronizes with the image on the screen, creating an immersive effect. The monitor will cost €379.

Philips introduced a new business monitor 27B2U6903, which is characterized by high functionality and thoughtful design. The 27-inch monitor with IPS panel provides 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) at a refresh rate of 60 Hz, 350 nits brightness and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. The monitor also offers wide viewing angles – 178 º horizontally and vertically.