OpenAI found that Russia used Chat GPT to run a massive disinformation campaign

The Russian Doppelganger campaign created anti-Ukrainian comments on the X social network (Ilon Musk’s Twitter) with the help of artificial intelligence from OpenAI. OpenAI discovered covert influence campaigns involving government entities and private companies in Russia, China, Iran and Israel.

In its report, OpenAI said its tools were used in high-profile campaigns that researchers have tracked for years, including a Russian campaign called Doppelganger and a Chinese campaign called Spamouflage.

Doppelganger used OpenAI technology to create anti-Ukrainian comments posted on the X platform in English, French, German, Italian and Polish.

During five campaigns of varying duration, chat gpt generated manipulative comments to influence public opinion around the world.

Operations used OpenAI technology for the following things:

creation of posts in social networks,

translation and editing of articles,

writing headlines

debug of computer programs.

OpenAI tools were also used to translate and edit articles that supported Russia in the war in Ukraine, as well as to convert anti-Ukrainian material into Facebook posts.

Experts noted that this is the first case when a large AI company reports the use of its technologies for malicious purposes.

However, OpenAI emphasizes that while the gpt chat can help make campaigns more effective, a stream of convincing disinformation has never been created.

This is how OpenAI probably tried to reassure users and the public against the uncontrolled development of AI. But we can say that Russia simply used few resources, programming not the most sophisticated products for content.