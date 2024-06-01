OpenAI found that Russia used Chat GPT to run a massive disinformation campaign01.06.24
The Russian Doppelganger campaign created anti-Ukrainian comments on the X social network (Ilon Musk’s Twitter) with the help of artificial intelligence from OpenAI. OpenAI discovered covert influence campaigns involving government entities and private companies in Russia, China, Iran and Israel.
In its report, OpenAI said its tools were used in high-profile campaigns that researchers have tracked for years, including a Russian campaign called Doppelganger and a Chinese campaign called Spamouflage.
Doppelganger used OpenAI technology to create anti-Ukrainian comments posted on the X platform in English, French, German, Italian and Polish.
During five campaigns of varying duration, chat gpt generated manipulative comments to influence public opinion around the world.
Operations used OpenAI technology for the following things:
- creation of posts in social networks,
- translation and editing of articles,
- writing headlines
- debug of computer programs.
OpenAI tools were also used to translate and edit articles that supported Russia in the war in Ukraine, as well as to convert anti-Ukrainian material into Facebook posts.
Experts noted that this is the first case when a large AI company reports the use of its technologies for malicious purposes.
However, OpenAI emphasizes that while the gpt chat can help make campaigns more effective, a stream of convincing disinformation has never been created.
This is how OpenAI probably tried to reassure users and the public against the uncontrolled development of AI. But we can say that Russia simply used few resources, programming not the most sophisticated products for content.
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
Buying a secure smartphone seems simple. However, in addition to a large selection of models, there is also a variety of markings for protected devices. Most often, the price hints at the level of protection of the device, but there are nuances
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
Oppo Pad Neo tablet review: perspective
Review of all-in-one ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA): all at once
Review of ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA) all-in-one PC: everything at once
NVIDIA Rubin – the next GPU architecture announced at Computex 2024Computex development NVIDIA videocard world events
NVIDIA Rubin GPUs are slated to debut in early 2026, and Rubin Ultra chips are slated for release in 2027. Information about NVIDIA graphics cards is not yet available for users.
Starlink will appear on Qatar Airways flightsaviation internet
Qatar Airways passengers will be able to connect to the Starlink Internet via a Wi-Fi network with a maximum download speed of up to 500 Mbit/s.