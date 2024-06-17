Nubia Red Magic Mechanical Keyboard 1S – wireless gaming keyboard with 1.47″ screen and RGB backlight17.06.24
Nubia, which specializes more in smartphones and is a subsidiary brand of ZTE, has introduced the Red Magic Mechanical Keyboard 1S, which offers a number of interesting features and characteristics:
- The keyboard is equipped with mechanical keys with a mount that minimizes noise and vibration when pressed.
- There are RGB backlit keys, as well as a 1.47-inch display that can display system settings, Red Magic wallpapers, custom images and GIF animations.
- The keyboard supports three connection modes via Bluetooth, a 2.4 GHz receiver or via a USB-C cable, which provides flexibility in use with various devices.
- The device is compatible with Windows and Mac operating systems. It is powered by a built-in battery with a capacity of 4000 mAh, which provides up to 200 hours of operation without recharging.
- The keyboard is available for purchase for $89.
