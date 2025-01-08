Microsoft’s new ergonomic keyboard costs $120

After discontinuing the release of accessories in 2023, Incase resumed production. The new keyboard retained Microsoft’s signature ergonomic design with a curved shape and separated key groups, but became thinner and more compact.

The wireless keyboard is powered by two AAA batteries, which provide up to 36 months of battery life. It uses a scissor mechanism with a short 1.3 mm key travel. A special Copilot button has also been added for working with artificial intelligence. The device will start shipping in early 2025. The price will be $119.99.



Microsoft has taken another step towards improving accessibility for people with disabilities in video games. Earlier, the company released the Xbox Adaptive Controller, which, despite its functionality, could not fully meet the needs of all gamers with special needs, but laid the foundation for the development of such devices.

Now Microsoft has introduced a new accessory – the Xbox Adaptive Joystick. The joystick is compatible with Xbox Series X/S, PC, as well as mobile devices on Android and iOS. It works in conjunction with the Adaptive Controller, connecting to it via USB-C. The size of the joint can be adjusted, which makes control more convenient.

The device can be fixed on the armrest of a chair or other surface, and it rotates freely 360 degrees. The buttons on the joystick can be customized using the Xbox Accessories program. Moreover, it can be used together with a regular Xbox gamepad.

It should be noted that the Xbox Adaptive Joystick does not support vibration. The novelty is expected to go on sale in 2025.

The Xbox Cheeky Controller, created by Microsoft as part of the Deadpool and Wolverine movie advertising campaign, is notable for its unusual design. The shape of the gamepad is inspired by Deadpool’s costume and style, including his characteristic red and black colors, patterns and straps. The controller’s special feature is the back, which imitates the superhero’s “perfectly rounded buttocks.”