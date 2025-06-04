Microsoft standardizes USB Type-C ports on Windows computers

Microsoft intends to streamline the use of USB Type-C in laptops and tablets based on Windows 11. The company notes that device manufacturers often implement the capabilities of this port in different ways – from data transfer speed to support for charging and connecting external displays. To eliminate confusion and establish clear standards, Microsoft decided to use the WHCP (Windows Hardware Compatibility Program) certification mechanism.

As part of this program, it is assumed that devices with Windows 11 that have passed certification will provide a basic set of USB Type-C functions. This means that buyers can count not only on data transfer, but also on charging and image output through the corresponding connector. Such requirements will be mandatory at least for USB 3 ports, and additional criteria are introduced for USB4.

Microsoft emphasizes that WHCP helps make the technical characteristics of the ports predictable and guarantee stable operation regardless of the device model. According to the company, the new compatibility table turns previously optional features into mandatory ones, forming a unified approach to hardware compatibility in the mobile PC market.