Microsoft introduced DirectX 8 25 years ago

Microsoft did not release DirectX 8 on November 9, 2000. Although the release took place without any demonstrations, it brought a real revolution – programmable shaders.

What were games like before DirectX 8

Before DirectX 8, video cards worked on a fixed function pipeline, and most graphic effects were hard-coded at the hardware level. Lighting, texture blending, and transformations were completely dependent on the support of a specific video card. For example, instead of dynamic reflections, environment maps were used, since the GPU could not calculate them in real time. Such a system was inflexible and limited the creativity of developers. Tom’s Hardware compares the release of DirectX 8 to the situation when, instead of fixed knobs with a small adjustment range, you can create your own fully controllable “knobs” for settings.

What DirectX 8 brought

Microsoft added Shader Model 1.0 with Vertex Shader 1.0, which allowed programming the behavior of each detail, and Pixel Shader 1.0 to control the color of the skin pixel. These new tools actually “freed the hands” of developers, opening up a wide range of possibilities for creating effects that were previously impossible.

Thanks to DirectX 8, game creators were able to set their own lighting mathematics for the first time, control material properties, reflections, basic tessellation and other graphical effects. The GPU ceased to be just a set of hardware blocks and became a computational tool for the implementation of creative ideas of developers.

Based on DirectX 8, games such as Half-Life 2 received groundbreaking graphics for their time. Developers were able to create real-time shadows, water and refraction shaders, post-processing effects, and more by writing their own code that dictated how the GPU processed the image. Even in 2025, some technologies use pre-tuned global illumination for performance, while other effects are processed in real-time. Programmable shaders have become the mechanism that controls the interaction of technologies and ensures that all effects are smoothly, realistically combined for a better visual experience.