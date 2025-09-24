MediaTek Dimensity 9500 will provide +32% performance and +55% energy efficiency over its predecessor

MediaTek has officially unveiled its new flagship mobile processor, the Dimensity 9500, built on an advanced 3nm process. It is aimed at high-end smartphones and offers significant increases in computing for artificial intelligence, gaming graphics and power efficiency. The chip has received console-level ray tracing, a faster NPU and an updated CPU.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Specifications

The new processor is built on an eight-core architecture with three clusters:

one C1 ultra core with a frequency of 4.21 GHz,

three C1 super cores with a frequency of 3.5 GHz,

four C1 pro cores with a frequency of 2.7 GHz.

According to MediaTek, single-threaded performance has increased by 32%, multi-threaded – by 17% compared to its predecessor. At the same time, the power consumption of the C1 ultra at peak has been reduced by 55%. In multitasking mode, the processor works on average 30% more efficiently.

The updated cache and memory architecture brings support for the industry’s first 4-channel UFS 4.1 storage, which accelerates work with large AI models by 40%. LPDDR5X 10667 RAM is supported with speeds up to 9600 Mbps and a bandwidth of 10.7 Gbps.

Artificial Intelligence

The Dimensity 9500 has a new NPU 990 with Generative AI Engine 2.0. It doubles the computing power for large models and reduces power consumption by 33%. This makes 4K image generation and LLM processing twice as fast, while the NPU consumes 56% less power.

Graphics and Multimedia

The graphics are handled by the ARM G1-Ultra GPU, which provides a 33% increase in performance and 42% energy efficiency. Interpolation up to 120 fps with ray tracing is supported. In collaboration with game studios, support for MegaLights in Unreal Engine 5.6 and Nanite in Unreal Engine 5.5 has been implemented, bringing mobile graphics closer to the level of AAA consoles.

The Imagiq 1190 ISP supports sensors up to 320 MP, RAW shooting, 30 fps autofocus, and 4K/60p portrait video recording in a cinematic style. The chip is the first for Android to support Dolby Vision in 4K/120p and electronic stabilization.

Additional features

MiraVision Adaptive Display technology analyzes lighting and adjusts contrast and saturation in real time, improving the picture in low light.

Wireless interfaces Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, Dual SIM Dual Active 5G/4G and satellite navigation (GPS, GLONASS, NavIC, etc.) are supported.

First devices

The first smartphone based on the Dimensity 9500 will be the Vivo X300, its announcement in China is scheduled for October 13, 2025.