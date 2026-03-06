Keychron K2 HE – 75% concrete keyboard

06.03.26

Keychron K2 HE

 

Keychron has released a limited edition of the Keychron K2 HE mechanical keyboard in a 75% format. The model is called Concrete Edition and differs in the case material – reinforced concrete is used instead of aluminum.

 

The 75% format means the absence of a number pad while maintaining the functional row and arrow cluster. This is a compact solution for the desktop without losing the main buttons.

 

Concrete instead of aluminum

 

Keychron K2 HE

 

According to the company, the concrete case almost completely dampens parasitic vibrations during typing. This should affect the acoustic profile of the keyboard – the sound of pressing becomes duller and denser.

 

A similar effect is appreciated among mechanical keyboard enthusiasts who strive to achieve a characteristic low thock when typing. In this case, the manufacturer relies not so much on modifications to the damping pads, but on the case material itself.

 

Magnetic switches and Rapid Trigger

 

Keychron K2 HE

 

Despite the non-standard case, the technical part meets current requirements.

 

The keyboard is equipped with magnetic Hall Effect switches with an adjustable actuation point – from 0.1 to 4.0 mm for each key separately. This allows you to flexibly adjust the sensitivity for different scenarios from games to typing.

 

The Rapid Trigger function has been implemented: the key is deactivated immediately after the start of release, without the need to return to a fixed reset point. This feature is in demand in dynamic games.

 

“Southern” RGB backlighting is also used – the LEDs are directed towards the user. This improves compatibility with custom keycaps and provides more uniform lighting.

 

Information about the circulation and price of the Concrete Edition is specified separately by the manufacturer.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
594
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

02.03.26
Acer Nitro Lite 16 (NL16-71G) laptop review: versatile and attractive
views
13
comments 0
Acer Nitro Lite 16 (NL16-71G)

The 2025 Acer Nitro Lite 16 features an interesting case design, gaming accents, and proven components. Let’s take a closer look at its features.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
06.03.26 | 18.30
Keychron K2 HE – 75% concrete keyboard
Keychron K2 HE

Keychron has released a limited edition of the K2 HE mechanical keyboard in 75% format

06.03.26 | 16.08
New Amazfit Active 3 Premium watch has a more premium design and more monitoring functions  
Amazfit Active 3 Premium

Amazfit Active 3 Premium watch is aimed at runners and users who combine cardio with strength training.