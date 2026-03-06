Keychron K2 HE – 75% concrete keyboard

Keychron K2 HE – 75% concrete keyboard06.03.26
Keychron has released a limited edition of the Keychron K2 HE mechanical keyboard in a 75% format. The model is called Concrete Edition and differs in the case material – reinforced concrete is used instead of aluminum.
The 75% format means the absence of a number pad while maintaining the functional row and arrow cluster. This is a compact solution for the desktop without losing the main buttons.
Concrete instead of aluminum
According to the company, the concrete case almost completely dampens parasitic vibrations during typing. This should affect the acoustic profile of the keyboard – the sound of pressing becomes duller and denser.
A similar effect is appreciated among mechanical keyboard enthusiasts who strive to achieve a characteristic low thock when typing. In this case, the manufacturer relies not so much on modifications to the damping pads, but on the case material itself.
Magnetic switches and Rapid Trigger
Despite the non-standard case, the technical part meets current requirements.
The keyboard is equipped with magnetic Hall Effect switches with an adjustable actuation point – from 0.1 to 4.0 mm for each key separately. This allows you to flexibly adjust the sensitivity for different scenarios from games to typing.
The Rapid Trigger function has been implemented: the key is deactivated immediately after the start of release, without the need to return to a fixed reset point. This feature is in demand in dynamic games.
“Southern” RGB backlighting is also used – the LEDs are directed towards the user. This improves compatibility with custom keycaps and provides more uniform lighting.
Information about the circulation and price of the Concrete Edition is specified separately by the manufacturer.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Acer Nitro Lite 16 (NL16-71G) laptop review: versatile and attractive
The 2025 Acer Nitro Lite 16 features an interesting case design, gaming accents, and proven components. Let’s take a closer look at its features.
Oppo Reno 15 5G smartphone review: confident
Logitech G G325 headphones review: reliable and long-lasting
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Keychron K2 HE – 75% concrete keyboard keyboard
Keychron has released a limited edition of the K2 HE mechanical keyboard in 75% format
New Amazfit Active 3 Premium watch has a more premium design and more monitoring functions Amazfit smart watches
Amazfit Active 3 Premium watch is aimed at runners and users who combine cardio with strength training.
Keychron K2 HE – 75% concrete keyboard
New Amazfit Active 3 Premium watch has a more premium design and more monitoring functions
Xiaomi’s Leica Leitz Phone imitates the shooting style of the classic Leica M3 and M9 cameras
MWC 2026: Tecno shows off Pova Neon smartphone with neon backlight and AI E Ink panel
Gartner: Entry-level PC segment will disappear by 2028
MWC 2026: Lenovo ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept unveiled – detachable display, Bluetooth keyboard, USB-A, USB-C and HDMI ports
Apple MacBook Neo with iPhone 16 Pro processor costs $599
Starlink Mobile V2 – direct 5G from smartphones via satellites
Lenovo at MWC 2026: Updated ThinkPad T14 Gen 7, T16 Gen 5 and X13 Detachable with Intel Core Ultra
IDC: Memory crisis will collapse the smartphone market and make it impossible to release models for $100
Ukrainian Company DeViro Unveils New SOKYRA Interceptor Drone
XGIMI Z6X – projector for watching movies on the ceiling