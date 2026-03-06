Keychron K2 HE – 75% concrete keyboard

Keychron has released a limited edition of the Keychron K2 HE mechanical keyboard in a 75% format. The model is called Concrete Edition and differs in the case material – reinforced concrete is used instead of aluminum.

The 75% format means the absence of a number pad while maintaining the functional row and arrow cluster. This is a compact solution for the desktop without losing the main buttons.

Concrete instead of aluminum

According to the company, the concrete case almost completely dampens parasitic vibrations during typing. This should affect the acoustic profile of the keyboard – the sound of pressing becomes duller and denser.

A similar effect is appreciated among mechanical keyboard enthusiasts who strive to achieve a characteristic low thock when typing. In this case, the manufacturer relies not so much on modifications to the damping pads, but on the case material itself.

Magnetic switches and Rapid Trigger

Despite the non-standard case, the technical part meets current requirements.

The keyboard is equipped with magnetic Hall Effect switches with an adjustable actuation point – from 0.1 to 4.0 mm for each key separately. This allows you to flexibly adjust the sensitivity for different scenarios from games to typing.

The Rapid Trigger function has been implemented: the key is deactivated immediately after the start of release, without the need to return to a fixed reset point. This feature is in demand in dynamic games.

“Southern” RGB backlighting is also used – the LEDs are directed towards the user. This improves compatibility with custom keycaps and provides more uniform lighting.

Information about the circulation and price of the Concrete Edition is specified separately by the manufacturer.