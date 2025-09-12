iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, and macOS 26 will be released on September 15, 202512.09.25
Along with the announcement of the iPhone 17, iPhone Air and Pro/Pro Max models, Apple announced the release date of its new operating systems. They will be available for installation from September 15, 2025.
iOS 26
Apple has implemented Apple Intelligence features directly into the system: live translation, smart replies and personalized notifications. There are also improved camera capabilities and integration with Vision Pro for spatial photos and videos.
- Installed out of the box on iPhone 17.
- Available for update: iPhone 11–16, iPhone SE 2 and later.
watchOS 26
The system has wrist gestures to reject calls and messages, as well as new watch faces. Health features have been added: sleep analysis, hypertension detection, and live translation mode directly from the watch.
- Compatible with:
- Apple Watch SE 2
- Apple Watch Series 6 and later
- All versions of Apple Watch Ultra
macOS 26 (Tahoe)
macOS gets a redesigned Liquid Glass design and deeper integration with Apple Intelligence. Additionally, optimizations for M-series chips have been improved and Continuity with iPhone and iPad has been expanded.
- Supported devices:
- MacBook Air with an Apple Silicon chip (2020+)
- MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon (2020+)
- MacBook Pro 16″ (2019)
- MacBook Pro 13″ (2020)
- iMac (2020+)
- Mac mini (2020+)
- Mac Studio (2022+)
- Mac Pro (2019+)
iPadOS 26
Multitasking is a big focus: Stage Manager gets support for more windows and expanded gestures. Tools for working with Apple Pencil Pro have been added, including new gestures and expanded capabilities in graphics applications.
- Supported models:
- iPad Pro (M4)
- iPad Pro 12.9″ (3rd generation and later)
- iPad Pro 11″ (1st generation and later)
- iPad Air (M2, M3)
- iPad Air (3rd generation and later)
- iPad (A16, 8th generation and later)
- iPad mini (A17 Pro, 5th generation and later)
tvOS 26
A release date has not yet been announced. Apple has only specified that the release will take place in the fall, probably together with the new version of Apple TV.
