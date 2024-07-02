Google Translate has received support for the Crimean Tatar language02.07.24
Google Translate now supports the Crimean Tatar language. This important addition helps preserve an endangered language. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that this new feature will allow millions of people around the world to learn and use the Crimean Tatar language, contributing to the preservation and accessibility of the culture of the indigenous people of Ukraine.
Note that the other day Google announced a significant expansion of the Google Translate service, adding 110 new languages. This is the largest update in the history of the service, increasing the total number of languages supported to 243. A key role in this expansion was played by the innovative language model of artificial intelligence PaLM 2, which helped to master new languages, especially those that are closely related to each other, such as Awadhi and Marwadi, as well as French Creole languages
Among the new languages, the Cantonese dialect, which Google Translate users have been waiting for for a long time, stands out. Problems with the matching of the written forms of Cantonese and Mandarin made it difficult to train the models, but this obstacle has now been overcome. About a quarter of the new languages come from Africa, underscoring the global reach of the update. Most of the added languages are used by at least a million speakers, and some have hundreds of millions of speakers.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
The line of Acer Nitro gaming laptops has been replenished with new models in the middle and high middle price segment. Let’s talk about the new Acer Nitro 16 model with an AMD processor and a GeForce RTX video card in more detail.
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Google Translate has received support for the Crimean Tatar languageGoogle translation update
Google Translate now supports the Crimean Tatar language. This important addition helps in the preservation of an endangered language
Sony ULT WEAR headphones with ANC and autonomy up to 50 hours cost UAH 7,999 in Ukraineearphones Sony
Sony ULT WEAR headphones also feature 360 Reality Audio surround sound and Adaptive Sound Control technology.