First gaming financial ecosystem launched by PrivatBank with Visa and NAVI in Ukraine   

First gaming financial ecosystem launched by PrivatBank with Visa and NAVI in Ukraine12.01.26
PrivatBank, Ukraine’s largest bank, together with Visa and the esports organization NAVI, announced the creation of Ukraine’s first financial ecosystem tailored for gamers and esports. This was reported by the bank’s press service.
The first element of the future ecosystem is a collection of PrivatBank x Visa x NAVI digital skins, available on Privat24. Users can personalize the card and activate 15% cashback in gaming categories, receive a 30% discount on NAVI merchandise, and participate in gift giveaways, including a visit to a NAVI office.
Over the next year, the partners will expand the ecosystem and introduce a separate gaming card with bonuses, integrations, and a personalized design.
The strategic goal is to create a comfortable infrastructure for players, where finances are combined with gaming experience and real benefits, the bank explains.
“We want to make the gaming process more profitable, interesting, and comfortable for all gamers in Ukraine, so that our customers receive tangible benefits for their usual purchases in games and digital services” comments Oksana Konyushko, Head of Card Products at PrivatBank.
Visa emphasized its desire to support the dynamic development of gaming culture in Ukraine and create financial solutions that meet the needs of the young digital generation.
“Gaming today is an important way to mentally recharge, and in times of constant stress, this is especially important. Therefore, we strive to build an ecosystem that is not just convenient, but truly beneficial for the community: from personalized services to new opportunities for self-expression and interaction” noted Elena Molodtsova, Visa Senior Marketing Manager for Eastern and Southeastern Europe, Central Asia, and the Caucasus.
NAVI notes that the first gaming card in Ukraine will be created by players for players. “Together with Visa and PrivatBank, we’ve joined forces to give fans more than just excitement: cashback on their favorite services, discounts, giveaways, and a personalized skin. This is teamwork between brands trusted by millions” said Alexey “CHAOS” Kucherov, NAVI’s Chief Operating Officer.
“We’re creating a simple scenario for NAVI fans: when daily payments turn into bonuses, activities, and emotions associated with their favorite club. We want fans in every city in Ukraine to feel they have a large community and reliable partners behind them who also believe in the power of Ukrainian esports” said Andrey Grischenko, Executive Director of the Ukrainian Esports Federation and NAVI’s Communications Advisor.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
First gaming financial ecosystem launched by PrivatBank with Visa and NAVI in Ukraine bank cybersport events in Ukraine
Ukraine’s largest bank, PrivatBank, along with Visa and the esports organization NAVI, announced the creation of Ukraine’s first financial ecosystem tailored for gamers and esports.
Samsung Galaxy Book 6 laptops get new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and have up to 30 hours battery life CES Intel laptop Samsung
Samsung introduced a new generation of Galaxy Book 6 laptops, which includes the Galaxy Book 6, Galaxy Book 6 Pro and Galaxy Book 6 Ultra models
First gaming financial ecosystem launched by PrivatBank with Visa and NAVI in Ukraine
Samsung Galaxy Book 6 laptops get new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and have up to 30 hours battery life
CES 2026: Samsung show flexible OLED screen without fold
Motorola Moto Tag 2 – tracker with 600 hours of battery life
Motorola Razr Fold – company’s first foldable smartphone
Oppo Reno15 Pro Mini – compact smartphone with 6200 mAh battery
MSI Prestige 14, Raider 16 Max HX, Stealth 16 AI+ Shown at CES 2026
Asus show new Zenbook DUO, Zenbook A16 and A14 at CES 2026
Lenovo concepts at CES 2026
LG CLOiD – a robot for housework and smart home
Acer Predator, Nitro, and ProDesigner Monitors at CES 2026