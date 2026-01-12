First gaming financial ecosystem launched by PrivatBank with Visa and NAVI in Ukraine

PrivatBank, Ukraine’s largest bank, together with Visa and the esports organization NAVI, announced the creation of Ukraine’s first financial ecosystem tailored for gamers and esports. This was reported by the bank’s press service.

The first element of the future ecosystem is a collection of PrivatBank x Visa x NAVI digital skins, available on Privat24. Users can personalize the card and activate 15% cashback in gaming categories, receive a 30% discount on NAVI merchandise, and participate in gift giveaways, including a visit to a NAVI office.

Over the next year, the partners will expand the ecosystem and introduce a separate gaming card with bonuses, integrations, and a personalized design.

The strategic goal is to create a comfortable infrastructure for players, where finances are combined with gaming experience and real benefits, the bank explains.

“We want to make the gaming process more profitable, interesting, and comfortable for all gamers in Ukraine, so that our customers receive tangible benefits for their usual purchases in games and digital services” comments Oksana Konyushko, Head of Card Products at PrivatBank.

Visa emphasized its desire to support the dynamic development of gaming culture in Ukraine and create financial solutions that meet the needs of the young digital generation.

“Gaming today is an important way to mentally recharge, and in times of constant stress, this is especially important. Therefore, we strive to build an ecosystem that is not just convenient, but truly beneficial for the community: from personalized services to new opportunities for self-expression and interaction” noted Elena Molodtsova, Visa Senior Marketing Manager for Eastern and Southeastern Europe, Central Asia, and the Caucasus.

NAVI notes that the first gaming card in Ukraine will be created by players for players. “Together with Visa and PrivatBank, we’ve joined forces to give fans more than just excitement: cashback on their favorite services, discounts, giveaways, and a personalized skin. This is teamwork between brands trusted by millions” said Alexey “CHAOS” Kucherov, NAVI’s Chief Operating Officer.

“We’re creating a simple scenario for NAVI fans: when daily payments turn into bonuses, activities, and emotions associated with their favorite club. We want fans in every city in Ukraine to feel they have a large community and reliable partners behind them who also believe in the power of Ukrainian esports” said Andrey Grischenko, Executive Director of the Ukrainian Esports Federation and NAVI’s Communications Advisor.