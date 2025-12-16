Digital Foundry’s Best Games of 2025  

Digital Foundry’s Best Games of 202516.12.25
Digital Foundry published its ranking of the best games of 2025 based on graphics, and The Game Awards’ frontrunner, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, didn’t make it into the top three.
3rd Place – Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Experts noted the exceptional detail of scenes and locations and cinematic lighting even without ray tracing. According to DF, the game almost pushes the PlayStation 5 to its limits.
2nd Place – Assassin’s Creed Shadows
The most beautiful installment in the series since Unity: ray-traced global illumination, realistic destruction, and vibrant environmental interactions. Looks best on PC, PS5 (especially Pro), and Xbox Series X.
1st Place – DOOM: The Dark Ages
This ranking leader is due to its combination of stunning visuals and stable performance. Global illumination with Real-Time Illumination (RTI) works quickly even in large environments, and physics and destruction don’t impact FPS.
The extended list, without specific placements, also includes Silent Hill 4, Routine, Metroid Prime 4, Mafia: The Old Country, Ghost of Yotei, Earthion, and Dying Light: The Beast. DOOM also singled out Mario Kart World, Kirby Air Riders, and Fast Fusion for their stable 60 FPS on Switch 2.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
The best gaming laptops, mice for work, gaming keyboards, smartphones, and wireless headphones of 2025. Among them, we will highlight the most interesting ones and those that we can recommend buying.
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Digital Foundry’s Best Games of 2025 games rating
Digital Foundry has published its ranking of the best games of 2025 based on graphics, and The Game Awards leader Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 didn’t make it into the top three.
lifecell offers MNP subscribers to fix the tariff for 2 years events in Ukraine lifecell rates
lifecell launched a “stop price for 2 years” promotion for MNP subscribers – users switching from other operators while keeping their number.
Digital Foundry’s Best Games of 2025
lifecell offers MNP subscribers to fix the tariff for 2 years
Air raid warning in Ukraine will be more accurate and faster
Google’s Disco browser can create web apps
Two Tomb Raider games announced at once
The new Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000 will have galactic scale
Ayaneo Pocket Play is a gaming smartphone-slider
Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic announced – KOTOR sequel?
On Android, you can now send video with emergency call
New AI OpenAI GPT-5.2 outperforms human experts in 70% of tasks: is the end of humanity near?
Iconic Razer Boomslang mouse remake get new design and features
Pornhub 2025 results: Ukraine no longer in top 15