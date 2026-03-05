Apple Studio Display XDR 2026 gets a professional HDR screen with 5K resolution

Apple updated its line of professional monitors with the Apple Studio Display and Apple Studio Display XDR. Both models feature 27-inch 5K panels, a modern port selection, and updated multimedia components. These devices are aimed at a variety of audiences, from advanced users to color correction, film, and visual effects professionals.

Studio Display: Universal 5K for Work and Content

The base model retains its recognizable industrial design but has received a number of updates. Brightness has been increased to 600 nits, and the monitor features a 27-inch panel with a 5120 x 2880 resolution, P3 color gamut support, and True Tone technology.

The monitor is equipped with a 12-megapixel camera with Center Stage, six speakers, and three microphones. Ports include Thunderbolt 5 with up to 120 Gbps throughput and support for laptop charging at up to 96 W, as well as two additional USB-C ports (10 Gbps).

The refresh rate is a standard 60 Hz. This model is positioned as a versatile solution for photo and video editing, everyday computing, and multimedia.

Studio Display XDR: mini-LED and advanced HDR

The top-end model replaces the Pro Display XDR and becomes the flagship of the line. It features a 27-inch 5K Retina XDR panel with mini-LED backlighting and 2,304 local dimming zones.

Peak brightness reaches 2,000 nits in HDR and 1,000 nits in SDR. P3 and Adobe RGB color spaces are supported, and Rec. 2020 coverage exceeds 80%. Refresh rates reach up to 120 Hz with Adaptive Sync.

Like its smaller sibling, the monitor features a 12-megapixel camera, a six-speaker system with three microphones, as well as Thunderbolt 5 and two USB-C ports.

The Studio Display XDR is designed for professional work with HDR content, color correction, and video production, where high brightness and color accuracy are essential.

Release Date and Pricing

Both models are now available for pre-order. Sales begin on March 11. The base Studio Display starts at $1,600, while the Studio Display XDR starts at $3,300.

This lineup update demonstrates Apple’s commitment to separating its all-in-one and dedicated solutions, maintaining the same screen size but offering different backlight technologies, refresh rates, and enhanced HDR capabilities.