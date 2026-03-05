Apple Studio Display XDR 2026 gets a professional HDR screen with 5K resolution    

Apple Studio Display XDR 2026 gets a professional HDR screen with 5K resolution05.03.26
Apple updated its line of professional monitors with the Apple Studio Display and Apple Studio Display XDR. Both models feature 27-inch 5K panels, a modern port selection, and updated multimedia components. These devices are aimed at a variety of audiences, from advanced users to color correction, film, and visual effects professionals.
Studio Display: Universal 5K for Work and Content
The base model retains its recognizable industrial design but has received a number of updates. Brightness has been increased to 600 nits, and the monitor features a 27-inch panel with a 5120 x 2880 resolution, P3 color gamut support, and True Tone technology.
The monitor is equipped with a 12-megapixel camera with Center Stage, six speakers, and three microphones. Ports include Thunderbolt 5 with up to 120 Gbps throughput and support for laptop charging at up to 96 W, as well as two additional USB-C ports (10 Gbps).
The refresh rate is a standard 60 Hz. This model is positioned as a versatile solution for photo and video editing, everyday computing, and multimedia.
Studio Display XDR: mini-LED and advanced HDR
The top-end model replaces the Pro Display XDR and becomes the flagship of the line. It features a 27-inch 5K Retina XDR panel with mini-LED backlighting and 2,304 local dimming zones.
Peak brightness reaches 2,000 nits in HDR and 1,000 nits in SDR. P3 and Adobe RGB color spaces are supported, and Rec. 2020 coverage exceeds 80%. Refresh rates reach up to 120 Hz with Adaptive Sync.
Like its smaller sibling, the monitor features a 12-megapixel camera, a six-speaker system with three microphones, as well as Thunderbolt 5 and two USB-C ports.
The Studio Display XDR is designed for professional work with HDR content, color correction, and video production, where high brightness and color accuracy are essential.
Release Date and Pricing
Both models are now available for pre-order. Sales begin on March 11. The base Studio Display starts at $1,600, while the Studio Display XDR starts at $3,300.
This lineup update demonstrates Apple’s commitment to separating its all-in-one and dedicated solutions, maintaining the same screen size but offering different backlight technologies, refresh rates, and enhanced HDR capabilities.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Acer Nitro Lite 16 (NL16-71G) laptop review: versatile and attractive
The 2025 Acer Nitro Lite 16 features an interesting case design, gaming accents, and proven components. Let’s take a closer look at its features.
Oppo Reno 15 5G smartphone review: confident
Logitech G G325 headphones review: reliable and long-lasting
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Apple Studio Display XDR 2026 gets a professional HDR screen with 5K resolution Apple computer HDR world events
At the heart of the Apple Studio Display XDR is a 27-inch 5K Retina XDR panel with mini-LED backlighting and 2,304 zones of local dimming.
Honor Magic V6 foldable smartphone based on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 unveiled accumulator Honor smartphone
Honor has officially announced the Honor Magic V6 smartphone. The new model has become thinner and has a larger battery compared to the previous model
IDC: Memory crisis will collapse the smartphone market and make it impossible to release models for $100
Ukrainian Company DeViro Unveils New SOKYRA Interceptor Drone
XGIMI Z6X – projector for watching movies on the ceiling
Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition 11th Gen Unveiled at MWC 2026
Xiaomi introduced 6 monitors priced from $70 to $290
Paramount bought Warner Bros. for $110 billion
Baseus EnerFill FC41 – 100W power bank with built-in USB-C cables
Panasonic transfers TV production to Chinese Skyworth company