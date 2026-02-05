Already at the beginning of 2026. RAM prices will double, SSDs will be 60% more expensive    

Already at the beginning of 2026. RAM prices will double, SSDs will be 60% more expensive05.02.26
Analysts predict a significant increase in prices for RAM and solid-state drives in the near future, writes NotebookCheck.
According to the TrendForce analytical center, in the first quarter of 2026 the cost of DDR4 and DDR5 modules for PCs may increase by 105-110% compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. Memory for laptops, in particular LPDDR4X and LPDDR5X, will increase in price by 88-93%, a similar increase is expected for server solutions.
Prices to remember in the world
The main reason for the growth is called the high demand for DRAM from data centers that service artificial intelligence systems.
According to 3DCenter analysis, in Germany, RAM prices remained relatively stable between January 18 and February 1, but the average cost of RAM kits has already increased by 340% compared to July last year.
How much will an SSD cost in 2026
In addition to RAM, demand for NAND chips used in SSDs is increasing significantly. TrendForce predicts a 55-60% increase in cost in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the previous one. The shortage of drives, according to some manufacturers, may persist until at least 2028.
Experts note that PC and laptop manufacturers will be the first to face an increase in purchase prices, while end consumers will feel the price increase with a certain delay – perhaps in a few months.
Thus, in the next two to three years, further price increases are expected not only for memory components, but also for end devices – smartphones, laptops and personal computers. Analysts emphasize that the situation in the market remains tense, and a quick solution to the shortage problem is not yet expected.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Poco M8 Pro 5G immediately catches the eye with its size and the manufacturer’s desire to offer more than you’d typically expect from a device in this price range. It’s not just another mid-range device.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Already at the beginning of 2026. RAM prices will double, SSDs will be 60% more expensive financials ram SSD statistics
Analysts predict a significant increase in prices for RAM and solid-state drives in the near future.
Top 10 smartphones of 2025 according to Counterpoint: 7 iPhones and 3 Samsungs iPhone Samsung smartphone statistics
The budget Samsung Galaxy A16 5G became the most popular among Android smartphones, while the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra took ninth place for the second time
Already at the beginning of 2026. RAM prices will double, SSDs will be 60% more expensive
Realme 16 5G and Realme 16 Pro 5G smartphones unveiled – IP69K protection, large batteries and 200 MP cameras
Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 11 laptops feature Intel Panther Lake-H processors, RTX 5000, and OLED displays
Nova Poshta will help deliver suitcases to the station
Apple’s 2025 financial results: revenue up 16%, profit up 19%
Disposable printer cartridges may be banned in the US
Redmi Turbo 5 and Turbo 5 Max smartphones get Dimensity 9500 chip and 9000 mAh battery
Spotify paid musicians $11 billion in royalties in 2025
Starlink must undergo authorization in Ukraine
Google Chrome will use artificial intelligence to automate usage