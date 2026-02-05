Already at the beginning of 2026. RAM prices will double, SSDs will be 60% more expensive

Analysts predict a significant increase in prices for RAM and solid-state drives in the near future, writes NotebookCheck.

According to the TrendForce analytical center, in the first quarter of 2026 the cost of DDR4 and DDR5 modules for PCs may increase by 105-110% compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. Memory for laptops, in particular LPDDR4X and LPDDR5X, will increase in price by 88-93%, a similar increase is expected for server solutions.

Prices to remember in the world

The main reason for the growth is called the high demand for DRAM from data centers that service artificial intelligence systems.

According to 3DCenter analysis, in Germany, RAM prices remained relatively stable between January 18 and February 1, but the average cost of RAM kits has already increased by 340% compared to July last year.

How much will an SSD cost in 2026

In addition to RAM, demand for NAND chips used in SSDs is increasing significantly. TrendForce predicts a 55-60% increase in cost in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the previous one. The shortage of drives, according to some manufacturers, may persist until at least 2028.

Experts note that PC and laptop manufacturers will be the first to face an increase in purchase prices, while end consumers will feel the price increase with a certain delay – perhaps in a few months.

Thus, in the next two to three years, further price increases are expected not only for memory components, but also for end devices – smartphones, laptops and personal computers. Analysts emphasize that the situation in the market remains tense, and a quick solution to the shortage problem is not yet expected.