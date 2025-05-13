Lenovo Legion 9i – laptop with Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX and passive 3D screen

Lenovo has decided to revive interest in 3D screens – the new generation of Legion 9i gaming laptops has received an optional 3D display that does not require glasses.

The devices are built on top-end hardware: NVIDIA RTX 5090 graphics card, Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, up to 192 GB of DDR5 RAM and SSD up to 8 TB. 2D and 1920×1200 in 3D. The screen is equipped with a lenticular array, and the eye tracking system provides a three-dimensional effect without the use of additional accessories.

The company positions the new product not only as a gaming laptop, but also as a working tool for 3D designers, artists and developers. The special Lenovo 3D Studio software supports dozens of image and video formats, as well as 3D streaming.

According to official information, the Lenovo Legion 9i (10th generation) will go on sale from June 2025.

Lenovo unveiled two AI-powered device concepts at Mobile World Congress that expand the capabilities of the PC. The first is the AI ​​Stick, a compact module that adds a neural processing unit (NPU) to any computer. The second is an AI-powered monitor that not only has a discrete computing unit but also can automatically adapt to the user’s movements by adjusting the height, tilt, and rotation of the screen.

The Lenovo AI Stick connects via Thunderbolt and provides additional power for large language models, despite its relatively low performance of 32 TOPS. For more complex tasks, it can be connected to a wall outlet, which will increase the computing capabilities of the device.

The Lenovo AI monitor is part of the company’s strategy to introduce “smart technology for everyone.” It not only optimizes the comfort of working behind the screen, but also allows computers without a built-in NPU to use Lenovo’s AI tool.

The company did not specify the timing of the possible release of these concepts to the market, but in parallel, it presented other innovative devices at MWC 2025, including laptops with a flexible screen and even a solar panel. You can read more about them in our news.