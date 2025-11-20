Unisoc T9300 chip supports 200MP cameras and satellite communication

Unisoc T9300 chip supports 200MP cameras and satellite communication20.11.25
The new Unisoc chip can be used to understand what technologies budget devices will soon receive. The new Unis processor adds support for flagship smartphone components.
Unisoc introduced the T9300 mobile processor, which will replace the T8300 model, which debuted in the spring of 2025. ITHome reports on the new product. The chip is manufactured using a 6-nm process technology and has an eight-core configuration with a productive Cortex A78 core at a frequency of 2.4 GHz and energy-efficient Cortex A55 cores. According to the manufacturer, energy efficiency has increased by 38% compared to its predecessor. In AnTuTu V10, the processor shows about 550 thousand points, which exceeds the T8300 result of 515 thousand.
The graphics part is represented by a dual-core Mali G57 GPU. The platform supports LPDDR4X memory and UFS 2.2 storage, as well as FHD+ displays with a frequency of 144 Hz or 1.5K panels at 90 Hz. HDR10+ playback, VideoPQ technologies, VRR and several modes are provided to reduce eye strain. The chip is Netflix certified, supports HiFi audio and the Unisoc Miracle Gaming game engine.
What’s inside
In the area of image processing, the T9300 received the seventh generation of Vivimagic technology and a new quad-core ISP. It supports cameras with a resolution of up to 200 MP or a 20+20 MP configuration. Hardware algorithms for multi-frame and temporal noise reduction have been implemented, and the 3A 5.0 algorithm has been updated for more precise focusing and expanded dynamic range. For difficult lighting conditions, the Raw Domain Super Night Scene XDR multi-frame mode and improved AI portrait distribution are provided.
The modem part of the chip supports all major standards from 2G to 5G, including SA and NSA modes, has a bandwidth of 100 MHz and works with two SIMs in dual-VoNR format. Power consumption in typical 5G scenarios is reduced by more than 20%.
Among the key innovations is the integration of NR NTN satellite communication according to the 3GPP R17 standard, which allows devices to interact with satellites without relying on a terrestrial network. The processor is also compatible with Android 16.
