Unisoc T9300 chip supports 200MP cameras and satellite communication

20.11.25

Unisoc Tiger T310

 

The new Unisoc chip can be used to understand what technologies budget devices will soon receive. The new Unis processor adds support for flagship smartphone components.

 

Unisoc introduced the T9300 mobile processor, which will replace the T8300 model, which debuted in the spring of 2025. ITHome reports on the new product. The chip is manufactured using a 6-nm process technology and has an eight-core configuration with a productive Cortex A78 core at a frequency of 2.4 GHz and energy-efficient Cortex A55 cores. According to the manufacturer, energy efficiency has increased by 38% compared to its predecessor. In AnTuTu V10, the processor shows about 550 thousand points, which exceeds the T8300 result of 515 thousand.

 

The graphics part is represented by a dual-core Mali G57 GPU. The platform supports LPDDR4X memory and UFS 2.2 storage, as well as FHD+ displays with a frequency of 144 Hz or 1.5K panels at 90 Hz. HDR10+ playback, VideoPQ technologies, VRR and several modes are provided to reduce eye strain. The chip is Netflix certified, supports HiFi audio and the Unisoc Miracle Gaming game engine.

 

What’s inside

 

In the area of ​​image processing, the T9300 received the seventh generation of Vivimagic technology and a new quad-core ISP. It supports cameras with a resolution of up to 200 MP or a 20+20 MP configuration. Hardware algorithms for multi-frame and temporal noise reduction have been implemented, and the 3A 5.0 algorithm has been updated for more precise focusing and expanded dynamic range. For difficult lighting conditions, the Raw Domain Super Night Scene XDR multi-frame mode and improved AI portrait distribution are provided.

 

The modem part of the chip supports all major standards from 2G to 5G, including SA and NSA modes, has a bandwidth of 100 MHz and works with two SIMs in dual-VoNR format. Power consumption in typical 5G scenarios is reduced by more than 20%.

 

Among the key innovations is the integration of NR NTN satellite communication according to the 3GPP R17 standard, which allows devices to interact with satellites without relying on a terrestrial network. The processor is also compatible with Android 16.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
71
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

20.11.25
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
views
4
comments 0
LG smart tv 136 inch 2025

In this review, we will analyze step by step the key criteria for choosing a smart TV, compare current models from Samsung, LG, Sony, Philips and Xiaomi, and present recommendations.


NewsNews
20.11.25 | 10.15
Unisoc T9300 chip supports 200MP cameras and satellite communication
Unisoc Tiger T310

The Unisoc T9300 chip is manufactured using a 6nm process and features an octa-core configuration, satellite communication integration, and large camera modules.

20.11.25 | 07.45
Epic Games Store will allow gift games to friends
Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store has announced the launch of a gifting system for friends that recreates features familiar to Steam users