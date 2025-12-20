  

Honor почне випускати ігрові смартфони

20.12.25

Honor Win

 

Компанія Honor анонсувала нову лінійку смартфонів Honor Win, яка орієнтована на мобільний геймінг. Серія приходить на зміну пристроям сімейства GT і, за задумом виробника, має позначити новий етап розвитку ігрових смартфонів бренду.

 

Запуск Honor Win супроводжується слоганом “Виняткова потужність, народжена перемагати”, який прямо вказує на геймерську спрямованість пристроїв. Згідно з попередньою інформацією, лінійка буде включати дві моделі – Honor Win та Honor Win Pro. Обидва смартфони отримають 6,83-дюймові OLED-екрани з роздільною здатністю 1,5K, потрійні камери з основним сенсором на 50 Мп та підтримку швидкого заряджання потужністю 100 Вт.

 

Особливий акцент зроблено на автономності. Базова версія Honor Win оснащується аккумулятором ємністю 8500 мА·год, тоді як Win Pro отримає батарею до 10 000 мА·год. У старшій моделі також передбачено активну систему охолодження, розташовану поруч із блоком камер, що має забезпечити стабільну продуктивність під час тривалих ігрових сесій.

 

За швидкодію відповідають флагманські платформи Qualcomm: Honor Win побудований на Snapdragon 8 Elite, а Honor Win Pro – на новітньому Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

 

Ціни на Honor Win та Honor Win Pro поки не розкриваються. Відомо лише, що продажі в Китаї стартують до кінця грудня, тоді як терміни виходу смартфонів на глобальний ринок залишаються невизначеними.


