Honor почне випускати ігрові смартфони   

Honor почне випускати ігрові смартфони20.12.25
Компанія Honor анонсувала нову лінійку смартфонів Honor Win, яка орієнтована на мобільний геймінг. Серія приходить на зміну пристроям сімейства GT і, за задумом виробника, має позначити новий етап розвитку ігрових смартфонів бренду.
Запуск Honor Win супроводжується слоганом “Виняткова потужність, народжена перемагати”, який прямо вказує на геймерську спрямованість пристроїв. Згідно з попередньою інформацією, лінійка буде включати дві моделі – Honor Win та Honor Win Pro. Обидва смартфони отримають 6,83-дюймові OLED-екрани з роздільною здатністю 1,5K, потрійні камери з основним сенсором на 50 Мп та підтримку швидкого заряджання потужністю 100 Вт.
Особливий акцент зроблено на автономності. Базова версія Honor Win оснащується аккумулятором ємністю 8500 мА·год, тоді як Win Pro отримає батарею до 10 000 мА·год. У старшій моделі також передбачено активну систему охолодження, розташовану поруч із блоком камер, що має забезпечити стабільну продуктивність під час тривалих ігрових сесій.
За швидкодію відповідають флагманські платформи Qualcomm: Honor Win побудований на Snapdragon 8 Elite, а Honor Win Pro – на новітньому Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.
Ціни на Honor Win та Honor Win Pro поки не розкриваються. Відомо лише, що продажі в Китаї стартують до кінця грудня, тоді як терміни виходу смартфонів на глобальний ринок залишаються невизначеними.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
The best gaming laptops, mice for work, gaming keyboards, smartphones, and wireless headphones of 2025. Among them, we will highlight the most interesting ones and those that we can recommend buying.
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Honor почне випускати ігрові смартфони games Honor smartphone
За швидкодію відповідають флагманські платформи Qualcomm: Honor Win побудований на Snapdragon 8 Elite, а Honor Win Pro – на новітньому Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Motorola introduces budget smartphone Moto G Power (2026) Motorola smartphone
Motorola introduces Moto G Power (2026) smartphone focused on autonomy, reliability and everyday practicality
Honor почне випускати ігрові смартфони
Motorola introduces budget smartphone Moto G Power (2026)
Ukraine has release 112 application for emergency calls
LG introduces Micro RGB evo TVs
YouTube will be completely blocked in russia
EU will not ban internal combustion engine cars after 2035
Meta removes Facebook Messenger app for Windows and Mac
Rogbid Enduro – smartwatch with large 1100 mAh battery and $30 price
Over 19,000 games were released on Steam in 2025, half of which players didn’t even notice
Vivo S50 smartphone has Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 6500 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy TriFold display costs as much as new Galaxy S25 Ultra